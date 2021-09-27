Michael Porter Jr. signs max contract extension with the Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has morphed into one of the better young players in the Association.

The former Missouri star fell to the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft due to concerns over his back. Considered one of the best prospects of the class, it was an absolute steal for the Nuggets.

Fast forward a few years, and Porter Jr. is being rewarded for his stellar recent play. His representatives over at Priority Sports announced on Monday that the 23-year-old forward has signed a five-year max extension with Denver.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski went on to report that the deal could be worth up to $207 million with a base of $172 million.

Michael Porter Jr. contract

Jun 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) huddles with teammates before the game against the Phoenix Suns in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The forward joins the likes of fellow 2018 NBA Draft class members Luka Doncic, Trae young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have signed max deals ahead of the 2021-22 season.

In terms of the details of said contract, Porter Jr. would have to earn All-NBA honors this coming season if he were to net the full $207 million total. Despite his brilliant recent play, that seems to be a long shot.

Michael Porter Jr. stats

After missing his rookie season to a back injury, Porter Jr. came on strong in the NBA Orlando Bubble late in the 2019-20 season. In fact, he averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds on 48% shooting in 19 playoff games. The star forward then took his game to an entirely new level this past season.

2019-20: 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 48% shooting, 38% three-point

2020-21: 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 47% shooting, 40% three-point

Porter Jr. now joins the likes of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray as max-contract players on the Denver Nuggets.