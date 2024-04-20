Michael Penix Jr. may be drafted much higher than many expect

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

We’re less than five days away from learning whether the 2024 NFL Draft will feature a record-breaking amount of quarterbacks selected in the first round. While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy seem like locks, what about Michael Penix Jr.?

Draft projections for the former Washington quarterback have a wide range, with some expecting Penix to be a second-round pick. Yet, with how many teams are searching for either a new quarterback, or simply trying to secure a long-term developmental option, it’s possible Penix climbs into the first round, and possibly even in the first 16 picks.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there’s a ‘growing buzz‘ that Michael Penix will drafted in the first half of the first round.

While this may come as a surprise to some, others view Penix as having one of, if not the best arm in the 2024 draft class. His arm strength is a trait that simply cannot be reached, and he displayed impressive mobility during his Washington pro day, reportedly recording a 40-yard dash time in the 4.5s.

Sure, he’s a young prospect so there are flaws, but many coaches feel they can ‘tune’ the inefficiencies out of his game, refining his footwork and inconsistent accuracy.

Yet, this is just more pre-draft buzz, we’ll see where Penix lands on draft day, but there are plenty of teams in need to suggest he could very well be selected between picks 11-13, where the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders lurk in the shadows.

Related: Most underrated prospects in 2024 NFL Draft, including Michael Penix Jr.

Related: 2024 NFL mock draft: 6 QBs in Round 1 with Raiders, Vikings and Broncos trades