2024 NFL Draft reportedly could see a historic number of QBs drafted in first round

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching with quarterbacks the biggest storyline leading up to it. While Caleb Williams is poised to be the first overall pick, there’s also a chance we could witness NFL history on April 25.

NFL teams widely view this as one of the deepest quarterback classes in years. While Williams is viewed as the consensus No. 1 signal-caller, a majority of teams believe there are at least four franchise-caliber quarterbacks in this year’s talent pool.

Even after the top quarterback prospects – Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy – there’s a strong likelihood that a fifth passer will be drafted in Round 1. With teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos also in the market for a signal-caller, either Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix could be taken.

It now appears the number of first-round quarterbacks could be even higher. Appearing on SportsCenter‘s mock draft special, NFL insider Adam Schefter said six quarterbacks may be drafted in Round 1.

“I think there will be at least five quarterbacks that end up going in Round 1, possibly all six, depending on how these teams view these quarterbacks at the back end of the draft. Keep in mind, we always see teams that try to make a move to get the quarterback, get the extra fifth-year option. Adam Schefter on how many quarterbacks will be picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Related: 2024 NFL Draft quarterback rankings

As for what NFL teams could draft these quarterbacks, Schefter mentioned the obvious ones like the Raiders, Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. However, he also included teams who are set at quarterback right now but might want a long-term starter.

“You have the Rams there, let’s keep in mind right now, Matthew Stafford has no guaranteed money on his contract next season…We know Minnesota, Denver, the Raiders…but what about the Rams…what about the Dallas Cowboys, who have Dak Prescott going into the last year of his contract, what about the Atlanta Falcons, who still want to come up with more quartebrack insurance behind Kirk Cousins.” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on which teams may target a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

The inclusion of the Cowboys, Falcons and Rams is particularly intriguing ahead of the draft. Dallas has taken an unusual approach to negotiations on a Dak Prescott contract extension and the Rams have repeatedly been linked to quarterback prospects in 2024. If six quarterbacks are taken in the first round, the 2024 NFL Draft could make history in multiple ways.

What is the record for most quarterbacks drafted in Round 1?

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 1983 NFL Draft holds the record for most quarterbacks selected in the first round with six. In 1983, John Elway was selected by the Baltimore Colts with the first overall pick and then traded to the Denver Broncos. In addition, the 1983 NFL Draft is known for having one of the best quarterback classes ever.

Related: Best NFL Draft classes ever, including the 1983 NFL Draft

1983 NFL Draft first round quarterbacks: John Elway (first overall), Tod Blackledge (seventh overall), Jim Kelly (14th overall), Tony Eason (15th overall), Ken O’Brien (24th overall), Dan Marino (27th overall)

Of the six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, three went on to become Hall of Famers. Incredibly, five quarterbacks including Todd Blackledge, Tony Eason and Ken O’Brien, were picked ahead of Dan Marino.

Related: Fantasy football rookie rankings

While the 2024 NFL Draft won’t set the all-time record for most quarterbacks selected in the first round, it does have a shot at another NFL Draft record. If the Arizona Cardinals trade the fourth overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings, it will likely be the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks were taken with the first four picks in the NFL Draft.

Even if Arizona stands pat, there is a strong likelihood of the all-time record being tied. If the Bears, Commanders and Patriots all take quarterbacks with the first three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will be the fourth time in history that quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks to start the NFL Draft.

Related: 2024 NFL Draft order, picks by team