Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ranks his top 5 receivers ever and there is one shocking omission

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill was asked who he feels are the five best NFL wide receivers of all time, and the elite modern-day talent at the position had some understandable and surprising picks.

Without a doubt, Tyreek Hill is one of the very best receivers in the sport today. It is why the Miami Dolphins gave up the proverbial King’s Ransom to acquire his special talents in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last spring. And unsurprisingly, with him as a weapon in 2022, young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his best season as a professional.

So it makes sense that the 29-year-old was asked this week at Dolphins training camp who he feels are the five best wide receivers in NFL history. Well, it seems that Hill is more a student of who he saw growing up instead of a student of the entire history of the game and the legendary players from decades past. To Hill, the top five wideouts of all time are Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Torry Holt, Calvin Johnson, and Randy Moss.

All four of those players are multi-time Pro Bowlers and in the case of Owens, Moss, and Johnson, were arguably the best at their position for several seasons of their careers. However, Brown and Holt are interesting choices, especially considering who Hill left off the list.

Tyreek Hill does not rank Jerry Rice among 5 best NFL wide receivers ever

Credit: USA Today Network

There are some notable omissions from Tyreek Hill’s top five list, including Larry Fitzgerald, Issace Bruce — Holts’s teammate — and even Steve Smith. However, the biggest of all is the fact that Jerry Rice is not in his top five despite many considering him the greatest wideout ever and the owner of the most receiving yards in NFL history.

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 119 catches, 1,710 yards, 7 TD

Hill was asked about that and he had a fairly weak excuse. “A lot of people get mad at me because I don’t put Jerry Rice in my category,” Hill told NFL Network. “I love Jerry Rice — he played a long time in the NFL. He’s like the alpha of our position. He wasn’t playing in the sweet spot where I was able to watch. I was able to, in my rookie year, watch prime [Antonio Brown] go out there and go for like 200 [yards in a game].”

The San Francisco 49ers legend played 20 seasons in the league, was a 13-time Pro Bowler, and earned All-Pro honors on 10 occasions. He is the all-time NFL leader for yards, receptions, and touchdowns.