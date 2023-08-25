Megan Khang uses birdie binge to grab lead in Canada

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Megan Khang rolled in five straight birdies to jump into the lead at the CPKC Women’s Open on Friday in Vancouver.

Khang’s 6-under 66 was the low number on a day with precious few sub-70 rounds at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. She stands at 7-under 137 through two rounds, one stroke ahead of Sweden’s Linn Grant, who shot a 71 on Friday.

“Coming in, doing the practice rounds, we were all like, whoa, didn’t realize we were playing another major,” Khang said of the course’s difficulty.

Khang’s birdie run started at the par-5 11th hole and ended at the par-5 15th. The highlight was a long, right-to-left birdie that dropped at the par-4 13th.

The 25-year-old from Massachusetts is an established player on the LPGA Tour but is still in search of her first career title.

“This golf course I feel like you can’t really get too comfortable on,” Khang said. “These fairways are tight and the greens are fast and firm, so I’m not taking anything for granted.”

Grant started the round in second place and remained there by day’s end. She began her second round on the back nine and made birdies at Nos. 14, 17 and 1 to get to 8 under after the turn. However, bogeys at Nos. 4 and 9 brought her back.

“Feel like I actually hit the ball better today,” said Grant, who won the Dana Open last month. “Just didn’t get the same momentum as yesterday. Yeah, still a tricky course. Still some good golf, but not quite there.”

First-round leader Yuka Saso of Japan (73 on Friday) and 2019 tournament champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea (70) are tied for third at 5 under. World No. 2 Nelly Korda posted her second straight 70 to move to at 4 under.

“I made a couple mistakes here and there, but overall one step at time it’s getting better,” Korda said of her game. “I would say I’ve definitely improved a good bit on the putting greens from (the Women’s Open), so any single time I can see something, the momentum shifting, I think it feels good.”

The top 65 players and ties will make the 36-hole cut, projected to be 4 over par.

