WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman with insane TD run against Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman can be absolutely electric with the football. He’s also been known to make a mistake or two, pretty much like what we saw during last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Taking on the Buffalo Bills Sunday night with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line, Hardman showed us exactly how electric he can be.

With Kansas City up 17-14 in the third quarter, Hardman took a jet sweep down the left sideline and turned it up the field. The former second-round pick from Georgia then put up one heck of a move en route to scoring from 25 yards out to give Kansas City a 23-14 lead late in the third quarter. Check it out.

This represented Hardman’s first ever touchdown run, regular season and playoffs included. It also gave the Chiefs a two-score lead as the team looks to book its ticket to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City will need to continue getting this type of production from Hardman behind Tyreek Hill if it wants to come out of the AFC for a third consecutive season and face either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

