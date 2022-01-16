WATCH: T.J. Watt scores first TD for Pittsburgh Steelers on fumble recovery

T.J. Watt is the likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year after matching Michael Strahan’s single-season record with 22.5 sacks.

It’s Watt’s performance that has Pittsburgh in the playoffs despite some major regression from Ben Roethlisberger and the team’s offense.

The heavily-favored Kansas City Chiefs found that out first-hand in their AFC Wild Card matchup at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening.

With the game tided at zero in the second quarter, T.J. Watt recovered a fumble by Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.

The fumble was unforced, but credited to Cam Heyward for forcing it. Check the play out in all of its glory.

If Pittsburgh is going to have any chance to pull off the upset, it will need Watt and this iteration of the “Steel Curtain” to step up against the two-time defending AFC champions.

At least for this one play, that’s exactly what happened.

If Watt and the Steelers were to come out on top here, they’d take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

So far, so good.

