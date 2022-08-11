Mayhem, Excelsior, Fuel win on Day 1 of Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mayhem, New York Excelsior and Dallas Fuel kicked off Summer Showdown qualifiers with wins Thursday.

Florida defeated the London Spitfire 3-1 to take the early lead in the standings. New York rallied to beat the Houston Outlaws 3-2 and Dallas outlasted the Los Angeles Gladiators by the same score.

The Mayhem muscled out low-scoring victories to take care of the Spitfire. Florida scored a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT and a 1-0 win on Hollywood. London responded with a 2-1 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar before Florida closed it out with a 1-0 result on Colosseo.

The Excelsior fell behind two maps to none when the Outlaws won 2-1 on Nepal and 3-2 on Midtown. A 5-4 triumph on Dorado got New York back into the game, and it powered through from there with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street and a 2-0 victory on Oasis.

The Fuel kicked off their match by winning 2-1 on Oasis and 3-2 on Paraiso. The Gladiators responded with a 3-2 victory on Junkertown and forced a fifth map by taking Colosseo 1-0. The fifth map was Ilios, where Dallas squeaked out the deciding 2-1 victory.

Qualifying for the Summer Showdown tournament continues through Sept. 4, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled to begin in Toronto on Sept. 8.

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. Florida Mayhem, 1-0, +2, 1 points

2. New York Excelsior, 1-0, +1, 1

2. Dallas Fuel, 1-0, +1, 1

4. Toronto Defiant

4. Atlanta Reign

4. Paris Eternal

4. Washington Justice

4. Vancouver Titans

4. San Francisco Shock

4. Boston Uprising

11. Houston Outlaws, 0-1, -1, 0

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, -1, 0

13. London Spitfire, 0-1, -2, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty

1. Shanghai Dragons

1. Hangzhou Spark

1. Philadelphia Fusion

1. Chengdu Hunters

1. Los Angeles Valiant

1. Guangzhou Charge

–Field Level Media