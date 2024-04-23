Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer reportedly could return much sooner than expected

Credit: Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Rangers are still near the top of the MLB power rankings nearing the end of April despite missing multiple starting pitchers. Fortunately for Texas, there’s a positive Max Scherzer injury update that bodes very well for the club moving forward.

Texas acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets before the MLB trade deadline in 2023, hoping the future Hall of Famer could fortify their postseason rotation. However, he suffered a teres major strain in mid-September and didn’t return until the postseason. Midway through the World Series, back pain returned and he was shut down.

Related: Texas Rangers game today, Rangers schedule 2024

Max Scherzer stats (career): 3.15 ERA, 3,367 strikeouts, 10.7 K/9, 4.51 K/BB, 214 wins in 2,834.2 innings pitched

Scherzer underwent surgery in December on a herniated disc, with Texas expecting it to sideline him until midseason. Prepared to be without their ace through the All-Star Break, the team also knew that Jacob deGrom (Tommy John surgery) would likely be sidelined until July.

While Texas is still waiting for a clearer timeline of when deGrom and Tyler Mahle (elbow) can return, there is growing confidence that Scherzer will rejoin the rotation fairly soon.

Related: MLB stadium rankings, see where Texas Rangers’ ballpark lands

When will Max Scherzer return?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Rangers ‘privately believe’ that Scherzer could return to the team by mid-May which would be a month ahead of schedule.

Texas Rangers pitching stats (ESPN): 4.19 ERA (22nd in MLB), 1.30 WHIP (21st), .223 batting average allowed (6th), 8 quality starts (12th)

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported on Sunday that Scherzer is penciled in to make his first rehab start in the minor leagues on Wednesday. The decision came after he made it through a live batting practice session without any issues in his back.

Also Read: MLB accused of using juiced baseballs in 2024

Already sitting atop the AL West, with the Houston Astros struggling and the Seattle Mariners fighting to stay near the .500 mark, Texas is well-positioned to compete for another division title and it will have even more reinforcements coming this summer.