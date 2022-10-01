Max Duggan helps TCU steamroll No. 18 Oklahoma

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and two more scores as TCU blew out No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 on Saturday in Big 12 play at Fort Worth, Texas.

Kendre Miller ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs beat the Sooners for the first time since 2014.

TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) poured it on early, with a series of long touchdowns that led to a 27-10 lead after one quarter.

After Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2) fumbled on the game’s first series, Duggan hit Savion Williams for a 19-yard touchdown.

The next two Horned Frogs’ scores were from much longer distance, with Duggan hitting Taye Barber for a 73-yard score and Duggan carving up the Sooners’ defense with a 67-yard touchdown run.

Only a missed extra point on the second touchdown kept TCU from tying the most points ever scored on Oklahoma in a quarter in Big 12 play.

While the Horned Frogs’ offense was rolling from the start, the Sooners struggled early once again.

Dillon Gabriel made several overthrows early and Oklahoma managed just a field goal over its first five drives.

Things got worse in the second quarter when Gabriel was hit by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge as Gabriel slid to give himself up.

Hodge was ejected for targeting on the hit, and Gabriel stayed motionless on the field for several minutes before standing up and walking off the field under his own power.

But Gabriel’s day was done.

He finished 7 for 16 for 126 yards, and had no touchdown passes for the first time in his collegiate career.

Davis Beville took over at quarterback for the Sooners. He was 7-of-16 passing for 50 yards.

The loss gave Oklahoma back-to-back regular-season losses for just the second time since the start of the 2000 season.

The Horned Frogs finished with 668 total yards — 361 yards rushing. It was TCU’s highest offensive output since 2016.

–Field Level Media