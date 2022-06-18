Matthew Stafford sells Los Angeles mansion for $21 million

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the move, leaving behind head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald for a new home in Southern California.

Stafford, months removed from winning his first Super Bowl, spent the past few months being very involved in real estate. The former No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is busy buying and selling homes around Los Angeles.

According to Front Office Sports, Stafford sold his six-bedroom Hidden Hills Estate as part of a series of moves that has seen the NFL star also buy several properties within the city limits. He didn’t stay in the home very long, purchasing it for $19.6 million a year ago before flipping it a year later.

Matthew Stafford contract: Four years, $160 million

Matthew Stafford has sold one of his LA estates to an unidentified buyer for $21 million.



➖ 15,000 sq. ft, 9 BR, 6 BA

➖ Fitness Center

➖ Guesthouse

➖ Theater

➖ Pool

➖ Two wine rooms (one for red, one for white)



Neighbors include Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Kylie Jenner 🏠 pic.twitter.com/0pDf8JNOco — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 17, 2022

The 34–year-old quarterback is leaving behind some high-profile neighbors. Celebrity Kylie Jenner, Rams teammate Aaron Donald and coach Sean McVay are among those within a short walk of the $21 million mansion.

Of course, there is a reason for the move. Stafford reportedly bought two properties from Drake by Thousands Oaks, California that will allow him to live even closer to the Rams’ practice facility.

Signed to a new contract and seemingly now in the business of flipping real estate for a profit, Stafford is clearly settled into Los Angeles and won’t be leaving anytime soon.