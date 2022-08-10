Matt Ryan will play in Colts’ first preseason game

Credit: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Matt Ryan era with the Indianapolis Colts will begin Saturday in Buffalo.

Ryan will start the Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, his first appearance in a game with the club since the March trade from Atlanta.

“Play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. “We’ll just take it as the flow of the game.”

Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger and Jack Coan are in line to follow Ryan when he comes out of the game.

Ryan, 37, becomes the fifth starter in five seasons for the Colts, who traded Carson Wentz to Washington only a year after acquiring him from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2016 NFL MVP, Ryan won 120 games with the Falcons and owns nearly every franchise passing record. He guided Atlanta to the playoffs six times, including the Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots.

Ryan had 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021 as the Falcons competed into December despite a roster that shouted “rebuild.”

The No. 3 overall pick in 2008, Ryan has 59,735 career passing yards and 367 TD passes. The yardage ranks eighth in NFL history and the touchdowns are ninth.

