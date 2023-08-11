Mark Zuckerberg suggests a UFC rival could have a chance to promote a fight versus Elon Musk

While the assumption was that the UFC would be where a possible Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight would happen, it seems that is far from a guarantee and it could end up happening in the cage of a rival organization.

One of the weirder stories in fight sports this summer actually has to do with two non-combatants possibly making their MMA debuts. Last month, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter boss Elon Musk bantered on social media and suggested the idea of an actual bout between the two tech giants.

Both men are avid fight fans, and Zuckerberg opened the door to a potential bout happening inside the UFC’s fabled Octagon. The idea had UFC President Dana White salivating as he claimed the matchup could be the biggest-selling fight in combat sports history and made it very clear he would be all for promoting this MMA version of celebrity boxing.

However, in recent weeks the matchup happening in the Octagon seemed less likely after the Space X founder’s mother claimed she didn’t want her son to take part in the scrap. Then on Friday, Musk claimed that the UFC would not be the promoter for the event because the pair would instead broadcast it on their social media platforms and the iconic Roman Colosseum would be the location for the epic clash of billionaires.

Mark Zuckerberg suggests Elon Musk fight could happen in ONE Championship instead of UFC

Credit: USA Today Network

But, Zuckerberg fired back soon after on Friday with a very interesting comment of his own on Threads that denied Musk’s assertions and also opened the door for UFC rival ONE Championship possibly being the promoter for the bout.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on. … Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.” – Mark Zuckerberg

This is the first time that any other notable organization other than the UFC has been mentioned as the potential home for a Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight.

ONE Championship is based in Singapore and is one of the top combat sports promotions in the world. Housing many world-class athletes in multiple sports, and quite a few former stars from the UFC.