4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Vegas 78, including wins for Luque and Dawodu

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC Vegas 78 on Aug. 12.

After a pair of events on the road, the MMA world leader will be back at their headquarters on Saturday for a UFC Fight Night card. This latest Las Vegas-based event will be headlined by two of the best Brazilian fighters of this era when former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos battles UFC welterweight rankings stalwart Vicente Luque in a five-round affair.

Several other Octagon veterans will also be in action Saturday, including featherweight great Cub Swanson, Khalil Rountree, and Hakeem Dawodu. With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event on Aug. 12 in Las Vegas.

UFC predictions: 4 best bets at UFC Vegas 78

Vicente Luque (21-9-1) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-14)

At 38 years old, dos Anjos is still a viable talent in the top 20 of the UFC’s welterweight division. However, this is still a very difficult matchup for the former champion this weekend. While Luque has never fought for a title, he has been pretty close and is always a tough out for his opponents on fight night. He is uber-durable, has sound technique everywhere, and has legit power in his hands.

If RDA is to win this bout, he needs to get this to the mat as often as possible. But that has never been an easy task for the men that have faced “Silent Assassin” in the past. While the lightweight great may get him down early, it will be a matter of time before he finally gets to the aging legend’s chin and finishes him.

UFC Vegas 78 odds : Luque (-102), dos Anjos (-118)

: Luque (-102), dos Anjos (-118) Prediction: Luque by TKO, Round 4

Cub Swanson (28-13) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1)

Hakeem Dawoduo has always been a talented fighter, but he has lacked a big career-defining victory in the Octagon. That will change at UFC Vegas 78. Seven years ago Cub Swanson would have been a nightmare matchup and the favorite against “Mean.” However, at 39 and after over 40 fights, he is on borrowed time at this point in his career.

While Dawodu won’t get the finish over the always-tough veteran, he will get the decision victory he has become known for during recent wins in the UFC.

Odds: Swanson (+195), Dawodu (-238)

Swanson (+195), Dawodu (-238) UFC Prediction: Dawodu by unanimous decision

Khalil Rountree (11-5) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-6)

After several years as a heavyweight in the UFC, Chris Daukaus has slimmed down and will be making his light heavyweight debut on Saturday. Welcoming him to the division will be veteran striker Khalil Rountree. On paper, “The War Horse” should have a solid speed advantage, however, Daukaus in tip-top shape is quite fascinating.

The Philadelphia native has power that can knockout out heavyweights and will eventually test if Rountree will be able to survive that type of strike. In round two, the power will become too much for him to bear.

Odds: Rountree (-205), Daukaus (+170)

Rountree (-205), Daukaus (+170) UFC Prediction: Daukaus by TKO, Round 2

Josh Fremd (10-4) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-9)

Jaime Pickett’s back is against the wall and he is in a must-win scenario at UFC Vegas 78. He has lost three straight, five of his last seven, and was finished in four of those defeats. While he doesn’t get a world-beater on Saturday, Josh Fremd is a rock-solid young talent with strong finishing skills.

Staying on the feet offers more of a chance for Pickett to win, so expect Fremd to get this one to the ground quickly and lock up a fight-ending submission in the opening round.