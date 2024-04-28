Mannequin falls on track during IndyCar race in Alabama

Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama is one of the most unorthodox racing facilities in the country.

It’s one third picturesque nature reserve and other third art gallery, and like most art, those decorating the track just outside of Downtown Birmingham is a subjective matter. There is a statue of a woman in a pond and metal spider sculptures all around the facility.

There is also a mannequin, one of many, hanging off a pedestrian bridge and it fell on the track on Lap 52 of the IndyCar Series race on Sunday afternoon.

It happened right in front of driver Santino Ferrucci and it no doubt startled the American racer.

The mannequin was named Georgina by the builder of the property, George Barber, who is by accounts a very eccentric personality.

“Put her right over the middle of the track,” Barber has said in the past. “I want the drivers to be able to see her. They’ll around that turn and think there’s somebody hanging off the bridge.”

That someone fell on Sunday but fortunately, outside of the wrist Georgina lost, no one or car was harmed.

