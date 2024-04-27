Roger Penske calls impromptu meeting with IndyCar team owners

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The action on the track was about to begin for the IndyCar Series on Saturday with qualifications at Barber Motorsports Park but the underlying drama was taking place at RP1.

That is the longtime motor home and base of operations for Roger Penske, who simultaneously owns the IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske.

That conflict of interest was on full display this past week as all three teams were penalized by the series for illegal use of the push-to-pass system — specifically the use of a line of computer code that bypassed the hold on teams to use the 50 horsepower boost on restarts.

Over a month after the fact, two-time champion Josef Newgarden had his win in the season opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg disqualified alongside third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin for using the feature before race control released the hold.

Will Power had the same bypass installed in his engine but he didn’t use it and was only assessed a 10 point penalty as a result. All three Team Penske teams were also given $25,000 fines.

Team Penske president Tim Cindric says the code was an accidental copy paste from off-season hybrid extension tests. Newgarden said he was under the impression there had been a rule change permitting the use of push-to-pass on restarts.

Their peers were largely skeptical of both rebuttals and the entire ordeal has thrown the integrity of the league’s owner who also owns a team into question.

As a result, Penske called an unplanned meeting of team owners into RP1 on Saturday afternoon right before qualifying.

Those who commented publicly to the likes of NBC Sports, RACER and Motorsport all suggested there was work to be done to smooth over the feelings of doubt.

“It went okay,” Andretti Global team owner Michael Andretti told NBC Sports. “We didn’t really learn a lot but it was a good talking session amongst everybody.”

Also speaking to NBC, Arrow McLaren principal provided the most candid feedback about the meeting.

“I think it was appreciated, but it’s going to take a little more conversation to get everyone in the series and teams aligned into what they want to see, but the dialogue was appreciated,” Ward told NBC. “The tone of the meeting was what you might expect. It’s best to settle those things behind closed doors.

“I don’t feel much different, but I was pretty quickly into qualification mode because this whole situation was a distraction and we are trying to remain in the championship fight.

“Some things are believable and other things that have come out of that camp aren’t. The messaging is confusing. I don’t know how the team could have gotten to warmup at Long Beach and not realized what they were doing was contrary to the rules. I’m not saying it was impossible, I just don’t know how.

“Just own it and move on.”

When approached afterwards by Motorsport.com, Chip Ganassi deflected.“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.

Motorsport also got statement from Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing.

“It was a private conversation that I think we all appreciated and getting on with this weekend and season,” Carpenter said.

After a follow-up, he budged a little.

“I mean, it’s obvious what we were talking about in there but what we talked about in there, from my standpoint, it’s going to remain in there,” Carpenter said. “Sorry, can’t give you more.”

Rahal also expressed feelings that it was directionally positive.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Rahal told NBC. “It was not contentious.

“We very much appreciate having the meeting.”

Cindric was not present for this meeting according to Motorsport.

The Grand Prix of Alabama is the third round of the IndyCar Series season and takes place on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.