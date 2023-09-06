NBA insider claims Luka Doncic will get a shocking and historic annual rate in his next contract

Some around the NBA believe Luka Doncic will crush the current records for annual pay of athletes in North American professional sports leagues when he signs his next contract.

Over his first five seasons in the league, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has risen to become one of the faces of the sport. The native of Slovenia has grown into a dominant force and made the organization a perennial playoff contender as he’s earned four trips to the All-Star game before he turns 25.

However, for as good as Doncic has been thus far in his NBA career, there are many who believe he can get even better and become the top player in the league for many years to come. That is why the Mavericks gave him a massive five-year, $215 million extension last year that will keep him in white and blue until at least the 2025-2026 season.

Could Luka Doncic be first $80 million per year player?

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

But in the final year of the contract that begins this season, Doncic will be able to opt-out and test his value in free agency. While MLB observers have speculated about the insane annual rate Shohei Ohtani could make this winter, the Dallas star could put that number to shame in the summer of 2026.

Luka Doncic stats (’22-’23): 32.4PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 34% 3PT

On a new edition of the “Lowe Post Podcast,” host and ESPN NBA insider Mark Lowe and fellow NBA expert Bobby Marks spoke about the types of contracts certain NBA superstars could make in a few years. And when it comes to Luka Doncic, Marks made a wild claim about the type of deal he will land.

“Luka’s gonna be probably the first 80-million-dollar guy,” Marks said. Currently, Doncic will make just over $40 million this season, which is over $10 million less than the highest-paid player next season, Stephen Curry. The Warriors legend’s $51 million in the upcoming season is a huge number but still nearly $30 million less than what Marks believes Doncic will get in a few years per season.

Part of the reason why the Slovenian will be able to reach that absurd number down the line is based on the collective bargaining agreement guidelines and the expectation that he will make several All-NBA teams in the coming years.