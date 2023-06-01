NBA insider reveals Los Angeles Lakers’ priorities in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers surpassed expectations this past season, reaching the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Denver Nuggets. Entering the offseason, the Lakers are prioritizing moves that will keep their championship window open.

Los Angeles has already been connected to some of the top NBA free agents, including Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet. Through a series of moves, the franchise would have the cap space to sign one of the All-Star guards to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, doing so would come at a cost. With D’Angelo Russell, Lonnie Walker, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves all poised to enter free agency, acquiring either Irving or VanVleet would deplete the rotation in Los Angeles. It seems to be a factor that is influencing the organization’s approach this summer.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have made Reaves and Hachiura their priorities this offseason. Even with Reaves generating significant interest, Los Angeles is reportedly determined to keep him and Hachimura with a plan to match any offer they receive.

Because Hachimura and Reaves are both restricted free agents, the Lakers have the right to match any offer they sign. While other NBA teams can offer more to either player than Los Angeles can, NBA rules allow the Lakers to match any offer sheet that is signed.

Both players are viewed as integral pieces of the Lakers’ rotation. During the NBA playoffs, Hachmira averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest, with .146 Win Shares per 48 minutes in 16 games. Reaves shot 44.2 percent from the perimeter, averaging nearly 17 points per game with a .138 WS/48 during the playoffs.

Once the Lakers have clarity with Reaves and Hachimura, gaining a feel of what other NBA teams are offering, then they can focus on other priorities. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the Lakers’ first moves will be re-signing both players, but they will want clarity on how much cap space Reaves and Hachimura will take up next season.

After that, if its determined that they have enough cap room, Los Angeles can turn its focus toward a potential deal with Irving or VanVleet.

