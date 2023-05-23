Los Angeles Chargers and Austin Ekeler end drama with unique change to 2023 contract

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being given the chance to seek out a trade this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers and Austin Ekeler will head into the summer with their drama behind them and a special edition to his contract for 2023.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team on the rise in the AFC. While some may question if head coach Brandon Staley is the man that can take them to special heights in the future, when you have a budding star like Justin Herbert playing at the most important position on the field, then LA’s future remains bright.

Also Read: NFL offense rankings – Ranking all 32 offenses heading into the summer

However, while Herbert has been key in the Los Angeles Chargers being a serious threat in a very tough AFC West, star running back Austin Ekeler has been a huge part of their recent success. Sure, he hasn’t earned a trip to the Pro Bowl but the man with the most touchdowns out of the backfield over the last two seasons is one of the most respected offensive weapons in the league.

That is why it is unsurprising that the undrafted talent wants to be rewarded for his impressive play over the last six seasons for the organization. However, contract extension talks between Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers have had little progress over the last six months.

Los Angeles Chargers give Austin Ekeler chance to make millions more in 2023

Credit: USA Today Network

With a new contract looking unlikely, Ekeler reportedly asked to be traded this spring, and that request was eventually granted. Unfortunately for the running back, he was not able to find a new home on the trade market. Yet, that did not eliminate the option of a potential holdout in training camp.

With a dark cloud looming as the summer grows near, the two sides finally agreed on a middle ground that they could live with.

Austin Ekeler stats (2022): 1,637 total yards, 18 total TD

On Tuesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Los Angeles Chargers and Ekeler agreed on an adjusted contract for this season that will offer him $2 million in incentives for this season, but also allow him to test free agency next year with the assumption they won’t place a franchise tag on him.

While Ekeler does not get the immediate raise or long-term security he wants, he gets the guarantee that a strong season will get him extra money and benefit him heading into the free agent market in 2024. It also brings the drama to an end and keeps one of their best players somewhat happy for this upcoming season.