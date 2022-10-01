Los Angeles Angels sign megastar Shohei Ohtani to record-setting one-year, $30 million extension to avoid arbitration

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Babe Ruth, there may not be another player like Shohei Ohtani in the history of baseball. While many have tried to become two-way stars both as a hitter and a pitcher, Ohtani is one of MLB’s best in both areas.

It’s no wonder he’s become an absolute icon for the sport since joining the Los Angeles Angels back in 2017. The original deal had Ohtani under team control for six seasons, and now that we’re approaching 2023, that bill is almost due.

Amazingly, despite being one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, Ohtani has earned $5.5 million in 2022, which pales in comparison to New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, who made an MLB-leading $43.3 million this season. Or even in comparison to Ohtani’s teammate and MLB’s top earner among position players, with Mike Trout taking home $37.1 million in one year.

Obviously, for the Angels, Ohtani’s contract is a bargain. But for the player, this is highway robbery.

Eligible for arbitration this upcoming offseason, the Angels made sure to avoid that headache by agreeing with their star ballplayer on a new one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 season. This is an amount that is much more in line with his fellow baseball peers and should keep the 28-year-old satisfied for another year in L.A.

As Ken Rosenthal points out, Ohtani’s contract is a new MLB record for an arbitration-eligible player. It bests the previous record set by Mookie Betts’ $27 million contract by 11%. Even more, Ohtani’s $24.5 million raise is the largest increase from one season to the next in baseball history. Ohtani now joins an elite list in the top ten of MLB salaries for the 2023 season.

Despite having Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels still can’t reach the playoffs

While this latest development is fantastic news for all Angels fans looking to keep their legendary ballplayer in town, it doesn’t do anything to change the fact that, even with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels haven’t been able to reach the playoffs since 2014.

There’s no reason to believe Los Angeles can drastically improve next season either. Even though he played over 100 games for the first time in the past three seasons, at 31 years old, Trout isn’t getting any younger.

Yet, after letting Joe Maddon go following another underwhelming start, the Angels will be after a new clubhouse manager this season. Maybe a new approach can help spark a turnaround, and they should have plenty of interested parties who are eager to lead a team with Trout and Ohtani on the roster.

