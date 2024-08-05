NFL training camps: 10 biggest stories thus far, including Cowboys and 49ers holdouts

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

NFL training camps are in full bloom with preseason action really getting going over the next week. There have been a ton of stories around the league, including major holdouts from star players. One embattled quarterback might not be doing himself and favors while an injury to another places into question his ability to start come Week 1. These are among the 10 biggest stories thus far during NFL training camps.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the Denver Broncos for several reasons. One was to be the starter after being benched late last season. Even after Pittsburgh acquired Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, it seemed as if this would be the case. Not so fast. Wilson has been ailed by a calf injury throghout training camp. It's led to Fields taking a lot of QB1 snaps, with an open competition now being the name of the game. Meanwhile, another report suggests that Wilson could potentially request a trade if he does not win the starting job.

Drake Maye’s performance in New England Patriots camp

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was always a long shot for this rookie No. 3 pick to start out of the gate. Drake Maye is seen as somewhat of a project. New England knew this when it selected him No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Once the Patriots signed veteran Jacoby Brissett that was magnified further. With NFL training camps now here, we're hearing some reports about a mixed bag from Maye this summer. It is to be expected. But it also strengthens the likelihood that Brissett will start come Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Massive NFL contract extensions

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After angling for a new deal all offseason, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa inked a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension just as NFL training camps were getting going. Green Bay Packers signal caller Jordan Love then set the high-water mark for NFL quarterbacks with a four-year, $220 million deal of his own. These two were a culmination of teams handing quarterbacks a combined $1.1 billion in contracts ahead of the 2024 season. Remaining on the offensive side of the ball, left tackles have also gotten paid big time this summer. Christian Darrisaw set the high-water mark for this all-important position by signing a four-year, $104 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Tristan Wirfs then topped it with a five-year, $140.6 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These are the game's two most-important positions, and the contracts prove it.

What is happening with the Minnesota Vikings?

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is now with the Atlanta Falcons after signing a lucrative long-term deal in NFL free agency. Minnesota signed Sam Darnold to act as a stopgap option while trading up to the 10th selection for former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. This seemed to create a quarterback competition in Minnesota. That's now seemingly not the case. Chatter indicated that McCarthy was making strides during camp. However, strong recent performances from Darnold might have changed that narrative. We're intrigued to see how things go when Minnesota opens its preseason slate Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers return for the New York Jets

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers will not play this preseason. The future Hall of Famer is returning from an Achilles injury that cost him all but four snaps in his first season with the Jets. However, he's been on the practice field and looks to be 100% recovered from the devastating injury. Though, one of the top stories during NFL training camps thus far has been the numerous arguments and fights that have broken out in Jets practice. Rodgers himself has reportedly been involved. Does this tell us something about the Jets' team chemistry? We're not too sure. But it's something to watch.

Jim Harbaugh’s first training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the injury to star quarterback Justin Herbert has made the most news during Chargers camp. The hope is that he'll be back for Week 1 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. If the Chargers are to compete this season, they need to have Herbert at 100%. The other top story in Southern California involves Jim Harbaugh's first camp as the Chargers' head coach after coming over from the Michigan Wolverines. He's had some hilarious quotes, is attempting to change the culture within the organization and looks to be in precisely the right spot. Whether it works out in his first season with the Chargers remains to be seen.

Last chance for NFL Draft busts

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson was acquired by the Denver Broncos from the New York Jets for pennies on the dollar this past spring. It came after the former No. 2 pick bombed out big time in Jersey. In his three seasons with the Jets, Wilson threw 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions. It's not looking great for Wilson in his first training camp with the Broncos. In fact, there is a decent chance that he'll be a roster casualty. Talk about a dramatic fall from grace. Over in the NFC East, Trey Lance is entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys after a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He's currently battling to be QB2 behind Dak Prescott with Cooper Rush. Lance will certainly have a chance to prove himself in the preseason. But it is not looking great during camp thus far.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Caleb Williams should make his Chicago Bears debut Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie No. 1 pick has reportedly looked great thus far during Bears training camp. He's going to be QB1 once the regular season gets going. Williams is not the only one making news during NFL training camps. Star wide receiver D.J. Moore signed a huge contract extension just recently. With the Bears' brass having provided Williams a ton of weapons, we're intrigued to see how this goes in the preseason and moving forward during NFL training camps.

Dallas Cowboys contract situations

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb is a holdout from Cowboys training camp. The star receiver wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Micah Parsons is in attendance. But he also wants his bag. These are two major stories for the Cowboys after another epic failure in the NFL Playoffs. Though, the biggest news is Dak Prescott and his contract situation in Dallas. The star quarterback is set to become a free agent after this season. Dallas can't place the franchise tag on him. Right now, nothing concrete seems to be happening on this front. It is certainly something worth watching in Big D.

San Francisco 49ers hold out and ‘hold in’

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports