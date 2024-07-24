San Francisco 49ers news: Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams is a holdout from training camp

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it’s not just star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk who is unhappy with his contract as the defending NFC champs start training camp.

Aiyuk was seen leaving the practice field on Wednesday with general manager John Lynch. He arrived at practice in street clothes. It’s a clear indication that Aiyuk is “holding in” to prevent being fined. There is obviously some major drama on that front.

Another big-time 49ers player was actually absent from their first practice of the summer session in Santa Clara.

That came in the form of future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams. At least initially, it was not yet known why the 11-time Pro Bowler was not in attendance.

We now have more information on this courtesy of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, San Francisco’s head coach confirmed that Williams’ absence is indeed contract related. Shanahan wouldn’t expand on what’s happening behind the scenes.

Related: San Francisco 49ers standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Trent Williams holdout is a big deal for the San Francisco 49ers

Williams, 36, is among the best left tackles to ever play the game. He’s earned 11 consecutive Pro Bowl honors and has made the All-Pro team each of the past three seasons. His importance to the 49ers’ success on offense is right up there with any skill-position player on the team.

It also must be noted that the rest of San Francisco’s offensive line is a question mark. If Williams is indeed intent on holding out for a new contract, it will obviously impact the team. Further down the road, he contemplated retirement following the 2023 season. That could be in play here, impacting Brock Purdy under center.

Williams inked what was then a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract with San Francisco back in March of 2021.

The left tackle market has been reset a ton since. Most recently, Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings signed a four-year, $113 million extension. His $28.25 million average annual salary is the most for a left tackle in NFL history and north of $5 million more than Williams makes with the 49ers.

Related: Updated San Francisco 49ers news and rumors