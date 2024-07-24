MLB insider reveals likelihood of Chicago White Sox dealing Garrett Crochet ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of an absolutely brutal season, the Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline.

That part is already known. Chicago headed into MLB games today with a 27-76 record and could end up putting up one of the worst marks in baseball history.

Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been one name we’ve seen bandied about a lot recently. The same thing can be said about ace starter and All-Star Garrett Crochet. He’s among the best available pitchers on the trade market.

Garrett Crochet stats (2024): 6-7 record, 3.07 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 157 strikeouts

Crochet, 25, leads MLB with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s been absolutely brilliant from the bump. The former first-round pick is also under contract through the 2026 season, meaning that he would not be a rental.

Garrett Crochet likely to be traded by the Chicago White Sox

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday that there is an “excellent” chance that the White Sox move on from their ace before the deadline in July 30.

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Chicago’s brass knows that its ways away from contention. It can also get an absolutely huge haul for a still-young pitcher who is under team control for the foreseeable future.

If this is indeed the case, we can expect a whole plethora of White Sox players to be moved over the next few days.

As for Crochet, he’s been linked to numerous teams on the MLB trade block. That includes the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Whoever misses out on potentially acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers could very well turn their attention to Crochet.