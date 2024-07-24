Top MLB insider details why Baltimore Orioles are the only real contender in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

A notable MLB insider recently explained why the Baltimore Orioles are the only horse in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.

We are just a few days away from the 2024 MLB trade deadline and there has been speculation about several All-Star-level players that should be available. Much of the discourse has been on stars like Tanner Scott, Garrett Crochet, and even Cody Bellinger. However, a surprise name has jumped to the forefront of recent trade speculation.

Related: Baltimore Orioles game today – Watch time and channel for the next O’s game

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has had a breakout season for the struggling club. He earned All-Star honors this year and is viewed as a serious contender for the AL Cy Young Award. With the Tigers still in the midst of a rebuild, trading the 27-year-old has been a major topic in baseball circles since he could land the organization a massive return.

Yet, all signs point to the Tigers holding on to their top pitcher. But there is always the chance a rival team makes an offer that Detroit can’t refuse. But does any team have enough assets to pry him away from his current club?

Tarik Skubal stats (2024): 11-3 Record, 2.34 ERA, 0.919 WHIP, 146 SO, 22 BB, 123.0 IP

Baltimore Orioles need to ‘overwhelm’ Detroit Tigers with Tarik Skubal offer

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

“For the Tigers to truly consider moving him, they would have to be completely overwhelmed. And the team that has the best chance to completely overwhelm them is the Baltimore Orioles,” MLB insider Jon Morosi said on the MLB Network Wednesday. “I have a hard time seeing Skubal wearing anything other than a Tigers or Orioles uniform before we hit 6 PM ET on Tuesday.

“If the Tigers are going to make this deal, the only way it makes sense from their perspective is if, basically, they can say we are getting multiple front-line All-Star position players back.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong minor league system. However, the Orioles have the undisputed best in baseball and three of the top 15 on MLB.com, including No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday. How many elite prospects are willing to part with will be key in any potential blockbuster deal.

Related: Would Baltimore Orioles trade MLB’s top prospect Jackson Holliday to land a star?