Pittsburgh Steelers could reportedly make surprise decision at quarterback this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an entirely new quarterback room this offseason. They signed future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson after he was released by the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh then doubled down at this position by trading for former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields for pennies on the dollar.

After the issues we’ve seen under center in Pittsburgh since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement following the 2021 season, these changes were needed.

Despite a failed two-year run with the Broncos, most figured that Wilson would earn the QB1 job. After all, we’re talking about a nine-time Pro Bowler and one of the best signal callers in modern NFL history.

As for Fields, he struggled big time during a three-year run with the Bears after they made him a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The dynamics have changed somewhat during training camp. Wilson, 35, has been limited by a calf injury. This has enabled Fields to take a majority of the first-team reps. He’s impressed and intrigued the Steelers’ brass with his performance thus far during the summer session.

Could this potentially lead to Pittsburgh actually starting Fields over Wilson once Week 1 comes calling against the Atlanta Falcons. It now looks more than possible.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers ‘open-minded’ about QB competition

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

As all of this has played out in Latrobe, we’re now hearing reports that the Steelers are not locked in to Wilson as QB1 heading into the season.

“The important thing to keep in mind here is that the Steelers have no prior connection to either of these quarterbacks and no compelling financial commitment that would lead them to favor one over the other,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported. “So when they say it’s an open competition and Fields has a chance, believe them.”

Pittsburgh is paying $1.21 million to Wilson and $1.62 million to Fields this season. Remember, the former is earning a whole bunch of cash from Denver after his premature release this past offseason.

That lack of financial commitment coupled with Pittsburgh’s brass having no built-in relationship with either quarterback suggests that this is an open competition.