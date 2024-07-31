10 NFL teams that will disappoint in 2024, including the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Now that preseason football has finally arrived, it’s time to take a look at 10 NFL teams that will disappoint in 2024. Several teams have high expectations, but some won’t be able to live up to the pressure. These could be teams that don’t quite reach their Super Bowl aspirations or others with hopes of winning the division but ultimately fall short of their goals.

Cleveland Browns

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL’s best rosters. But this team will only go as far as Deshaun Watson can take them. Cleveland’s defense will keep them within reach of winning every game, but until Watson can return to his MVP form, the Browns will continue to disappoint. Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Chicago Bears

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears may have won the offseason by drafting a potential generational talent in Caleb Williams. They then supplied him with a bevy of weapons, adding Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze while reinforcing the offensive line. They’ve also taken a step defensively, but it takes time to put it all together, and Chicago may need another season before becoming a serious contender in the NFC North. Related: 10 NFL teams who got worse this offseason, including the Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both have to be entering the season on the hot seat. The same goes for Daniel Jones, who still has three years left on his four-year, $160 million contract. Letting Saquon Barkley go only places more pressure on the offense, and while they may have one of the best pass-rushing groups in the NFL, the Giants may just not have enough scoring firepower to make a difference. Related: Ranking the top 20 NFL head coaches of all time

Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very hard to have repeat success in the NFL. No one expected the Houston Texans to win 10 games last season. They’ve improved the roster in a big way, but we wonder if they experienced too much roster turnover. Houston lost its leading rusher, tackler, and sack artist. While we could argue that each of their replacements is an improvement, that’s a lot of moving parts for one year. But we’re fully prepared to be wrong on this one. Related: 10 NFL veterans who could lose their jobs during training camp, including a trio of Pro Bowlers

Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles needed a fresh start, arguably more than any other team in the NFL. But did they fix the issues that plagued them a season ago? There have been reports that there’s internal friction between head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, and if the locker room doesn’t have strong chemistry, it’s hard to see how this team can return to being one of the NFL’s best. Jason Kelce’s retirement could have a bigger impact on the offense than most anticipate, but the Eagles do have a very talented roster. Related: Ranking the greatest undrafted players in NFL history

New Orleans Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a roster filled with Pro Bowl talent, the New Orleans Saints haven’t been able to put it all together under Dennis Allen. They’ve been hit with a series of injuries, and the offensive line hasn’t meshed. Ryan Ramczyk has already been ruled out for the season, so former first-round pick Trevor Penning will need to start living up to his potential. But we’re not sure Derek Carr has enough weapons to thrive either. It’s a big mess in The Big Easy. Related: 10 worst NFL moves this offseason

Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Changing head coaches was a very risky move for the Seattle Seahawks. While they’ve had some disappointing seasons lately, Pete Carroll was still very capable of leading a locker room. We believe in Mike Macdonald’s ability, but sometimes it takes a year to get the team to buy in. Otherwise, the Seahawks are filled with potential. Related: 10 worst NFL starting quarterbacks right now, including Bryce Young

Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels has MVP potential, but we don’t expect to see it this season. After allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL, we’re not sure the Commanders did enough to fix their offensive line. Then there’s Dan Quinn taking over at head coach, which could lead to greatness or a disaster. Related: Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into training camp

Denver Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos may not have sky-high expectations, especially with an undefined quarterback room. But this was a team that allowed the sixth-most points in the NFL a season ago too. With questions on offense and defense, Coach Payton will need to perform some magic to pull it all together. Related: Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports