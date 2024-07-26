Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into training camp

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the footballs are flying, it’s time to preview the top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates as training camps begin. Expect to see a handful of quarterbacks, but there’s even a player drafted in the second round on this list.

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

There's no guarantee Bo Nix wins the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback job by the time Week 1 rolls around. But since he's competing with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, odds are the 24-year-old will be starting by the end of the season. A receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton, supplemented by Marvin Mims, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin, provides enough talent to be productive. But winning Offensive Rookie of the Year will come down to Nix's readiness.

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

A tight end has never won the OROTY award. Not once. But Brock Bowers isn't your average offensive weapon. In addition to posing a threat after the catch, the Raiders will creatively get Bowers some carries too. He's that quick and that explosive. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he could emerge as the second-most targeted pass-catcher in Vegas.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman? He wasn't even a first-round pick, but the new Buffalo Bills receiver has a chance to quickly become Josh Allen's best friend. His 6-foot-3 frame gives the Bills QB a massive target, and if his speed is better than what was shown at the NFL Combine, Coleman can be an immediate difference-maker.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Another player who will have to compete just to see the field, J.J. McCarthy may not start all 17 games. But once he does get in the lineup, he'll be joined by one of the best-supporting casts in the NFL, led by Justin Jefferson. If McCarthy is the real deal, he has just as strong of a chance to win Rookie of the Year as any other first-year pro.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze has more of an outside shot than many others on this list simply because he's likely the third option, at best, in an offense that also features DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. However, Odunze has enough size and speed to be a problem in the NFL. So if Caleb Williams forms an early bond with his fellow rookie, we could be proven wrong with his candidacy.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

There's a possibility Drake Maye doesn't earn the starting job when the New England Patriots kick off the season. Jacoby Brissett is a worthy competitor, but sooner or later, the Pats will want to see what they have with their new QB. Maye has shown advanced IQ, and if one of his receivers establishes himself as a true threat, the Patriots rookie could have more success than many expect.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

We realize there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding how effective Daniel Jones can be coming off a torn ACL. But the reality is the New York Giants don't have a bonafide No. 1 receiver who's expected to be targeted 100+ times. But Malik Nabers is just different. If his superstar potential translates to the NFL, he could be one of the top NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2024.

Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals

He's not a quarterback, but Marvin Harrison Jr has the best chance to run away with the 2024 NFL OROTY award among receivers. This is thanks to him already having an established QB and there isn't really anyone else to steal his targets. He's already the top option in Arizona, and we fully expect a 1,000-yard season, even as a rook.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

A player with future MVP potential, Jayden Daniels immediately becomes one of the top dual-threat QBs in the NFL. But we just don't know how much he can handle quite yet. If the 2023 Heisman Winner's skills translate, the NFC East will have to watch out for this future superstar.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

