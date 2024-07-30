Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With NFL training camps finally underway, it’s time to preview the top 10 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Unlike in past years, there wasn’t a defender drafted in the first ten picks. We didn’t see a defender drafted until the Indianapolis Colts made Laiatu Latu the 15th overall pick. That leaves the Defensive Rookie of the Year race wide open before the year begins, so let’s dive in.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Playing on one of the best defenses in the NFL, Nate Wiggins will have to fight for playing time. But once he sees the field, he'll presumably be targeted often, thanks to being a rookie. It will be up to Wiggins to prove them wrong. The 6-foot-1 cornerback has blazing speed, having clocked a 4.28 40-yard dash. If he can be a sticky defender going up against the quickest receivers in the NFL, expect him to make a big impact.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive backs with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their first choice was drafting Quinyon Mitchell 22nd overall. He was the first defensive back selected, and many had Mitchell rated as the best overall corner in the draft. Now that he's an Eagle, Mitchell is expected to be incorporated into the defensive back rotation right away in Philadelphia, where the speedy corner could make an immediate impact.

Terrion Arnold, CB, Detroit Lions

After allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL a season ago, the Detroit Lions were eager to trade up for Terrion Arnold. The 24th overall pick has impressive ball skills, leading the SEC with five interceptions in 2023 at Alabama. If he can translate those playmaking traits to the NFL, the Lions could end up with the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Philadelphia Eagles

The only second-round pick on this list, Cooper DeJean is quick, has great instincts, and boasts explosive athleticism (38.5-inch vertical). He could see time at cornerback or safety in Philadelphia and possibly even be used as a returner. He rarely misses tackles and loves to do the dirty work. If he can get his hands on a few footballs, DeJean just might win Rookie of the Year.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were one of the best regular season teams in football last season. But when the playoffs arrived, their pass-rush was nearly nonexistent. Chop Robinson's arrival after being a first-round pick came as no surprise. Robinson has freakish athleticism (4.48 40-yard dash), but he was also very productive in college, posting an impressive 18% pressure rate. He's stuck behind Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, but Robinson should see plenty of playing time in obvious passing situations.

Byron Murphy II, DL, Seattle Seahawks

A defensive tackle hasn't won DROTY since Aaron Donald accomplished the feat back in 2014. But Byron Murphy II is a special breed. He has the type of strength that can bully anyone in the trenches and has a pass-rush repertoire that will allow him to make an immediate impact. Consider Murphy a sleeper candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings

Coming into the NFL Draft, Dallas Turner was projected to be the first defensive end/EDGE rusher selected. Unforeseen circumstances caused him to slip to the 17th pick, where the Minnesota Vikings ended his freefall. He's not expected to start, but the explosive athlete packs long arms, quickness, and a high football IQ that should allow his elite pass-rush ability to translate to the pros. It wouldn't be a shock if Turner became the starter by season's end, where he could rack up close to double-digit sacks.

Darius Robinson, DL, Arizona Cardinals

Unlike many others on this list, Darius Robinson is expected to start as a rookie. One of the most underrated defenders in the draft, Robinson can play multiple positions along the line, which could make him hard to take off the field. Robinson boasts elite strength that should allow him to toss offensive linemen around like ragdolls on his way to the quarterback.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts

The former UCLA star battled injuries in college, but the Indianapolis Colts had no such concerns about who may be the best pass-rusher in the draft. Laiatu Latu was expected to be a part-time player for the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie, but Samson Ebukam's injury thrusts him into a much bigger role. If he can stay off the injured list, Latu could very well have one of the best seasons among rookie defenders.

Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

