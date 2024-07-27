Trey Lance is brutally proving he is no threat to Dak Prescott amid Dallas Cowboys contract dispute

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever a thought that former 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance could eventually usurp Dak Prescott as the Cowboys QB of the future, he is doing all he can in training camp to end that narrative.

When it comes to making big moves to the roster, this was a fairly quiet offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead, headlines have been made in Big D over contract disputes with star receiver CeeDee Lamb and starting QB Dak Prescott.

Most expect Lamb to eventually get the sort of contract extension he is looking for. However, things seem less clear when it comes to Prescott. No doubt, he is an elite quarterback in the NFL — in the regular season. But come playoff time he has let his team down consistently over the last eight years. It has created questions about his future in Dallas.

That is why some have speculated that the team’s surprise trade last season with the San Francisco 49ers for 2021 third-overall draft pick Trey Lance was an attempt to land a potential Prescott replacement. Unsurprisingly, Lance received no playing time in 2023, but training camp this year was set up to be a massive opportunity for him to prove he could be the heir apparent if Prescott leaves in free agency next Spring.

Dak Prescott stats (2023): 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 105.9 passer rating

Trey Lance giving Dak Prescott nothing to worry about in Cowboys training camp

Well, over the first weeks of 2024 Dallas Cowboys training camp, Lance is showing that Prescott has nothing to worry about. Over the last few days, a video of Lance practicing has made its way to social media and it’s not good. The 24-year-old can be seen missing badly on passes and looking out of sync with his teammates.

KXAN in Dallas reported on Saturday that the former 49ers starting QB has thrown multiple interceptions in some “rocky” showings in camp so far. The 49ers traded him to the Cowboys in October for a fourth-round pick this year. They originally gave up three first-round picks to move up and draft Lance out of North Dakota State in 2021.

Former #49ers QB Trey Lance is said to be struggling with accuracy issues so far at Dallas #Cowboys Training Camp… pic.twitter.com/Yon0TrntKH — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) July 27, 2024

Dak Prescott’s backup could be given the benefit of the doubt for his lack of chemistry with his teammates. But he is not brand new to the locker room. He was with the team for half a season last year and then had the opportunity to create connections with the receivers in the offseason.

The fact that things are so bad so early is not a great look for his relationship with his teammates or his preparation for a very important season in the late spring.

