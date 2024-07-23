Dallas Cowboys rumors: Sobering update on CeeDee Lamb contract talks

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys head into training camp with a ton of question marks. They were not necessarily too active in NFL free agency, leading to some holes up and down the roster.

Though, there are other major backdrops in Big D heading into camp. That includes the contract statuses of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Dallas failed to take care of any of the big three via long-term contracts this offseason. Set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, most of the talk has surrounded Prescott.

With that said, Lamb’s situation is coming into focus. He’s likely going to be a holdout from training camp as the star wide receiver seeks a long-term deal.

Lamb, 25, is set to play out the final year of his rooie contract with a salary of $17.99 million. That’s far below market value for a wide receiver in today’s landscape.

No substantial contract talks between CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

“As the Cowboys get ready to leave for training camp today the organization hasn’t had substantial contract talks with receiver CeeDee Lamb, a person with knowledge of the discussions said,” Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That’s not good. Dallas went the entire offseason without holding substantial talks with their star wide receiver? What’s the issue here?

To say that Lamb is important to the Cowboys’ success would be an understatement. He was absolutely spectacular last season.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2023): 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, 13 TD

At issue here is the wide receiver market and Dallas dangling its feet. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings inked a record-setting four-year, $140 million extension. The likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith have also received long-term deals this offseason.

The longer Dallas waits, the more complicated this is going to get.