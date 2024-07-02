Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb to holdout from training camp: 3 ideal trade scenarios

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Things are not getting better between star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys. After an offseason of failed contract extension negotiations, training camp is set to get going here in a few weeks.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News now reports that Lamb, 25, is expected to be a holdout from camp as the All-Pro seeks a lucrative long-term contract.

Lamb is reportedly looking for at least $32 million annually. He’s also said to be fed up with owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ brass over extension talks.

A first-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb has morphed into one of the better receivers in the game.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2023): 135 receptions, 1,749 yars, 12 TD

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. He’s slated to earn a mere $17.99 million.

That’s well below market value given what we’ve seen wide receivers get paid this offseason. Said market starts with Justin Jefferson landing a record-breaking four year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

For Dallas, things are very complicated. Star quarterback Dak Prescott will hit free agency after the 2024 season if he’s not extended. Meanwhile, edge pass rusher Micah Parsons is seeking $30-plus million on a long-term deal.

Could this potentially lead to Dallas trading Lamb for a plethora of draft assets and/or players? Stranger things have happened.

Related: NFL insider reveals likely cost of contract extensions for Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb

Ideal CeeDee Lamb landing spots if the Dallas Cowboys trade star wide receiver

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: We know that Los Angeles’ wide receiver situation is questionable. The team released Mike Williams and traded star Keenan Allen earlier in the offseason. Regardless of what new head coach Jim Harbaugh wants us to believe, there is a major need for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. Right now, Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer are slated to be the Chargers’ starting wide receivers.

New England Patriots: Regardless of whether rookie Drake Maye starts under center, wide receiver is a major need for New England. The team can’t have confidence that Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas and Ja’Lynn Polk are capable of being its top-three wide receivers. Why not exhaust both draft capital and a young player to get Maye that long-term option? New England has not had a real No. 1 since the days of Randy Moss eons ago.