NFL insider reveals holdup in CeeDee Lamb’s extension with Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb joined the Dallas Cowboys as the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s since become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro honors and reaching the Pro Bowl three times.

Lamb is coming off a career year, but that’s been the same story after each of his four NFL seasons. He always does better than the year before. This time, he has to top the NFL-leading 135 receptions for 1,1749 yards and 12 touchdowns he achieved in 2023.

But before the 2024 season kicks off, the Cowboys might want to get their star receiver under contract for the 2025 season because Lamb’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. However, the Cowboys may be waiting on other big-name receivers to get paid first to make sure Lamb gets a fair rate.

Dallas Cowboys waiting on Justin Jefferson to pay CeeDee Lamb?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys may even be waiting to see what Justin Jefferson gets paid from the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are that Jefferson will reset the receiver market, becoming the new highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

“They [Dallas] know that he’s probably waiting on Jefferson to sorta reset that market, then Lamb can come in some where landing his plane either behind Jefferson or somewhere close to him.” Jeremy Fowler on Dallas Cowboys’ plans for CeeDee Lamb

For now, Lamb is set to make $17.9 million in 2024, but once he signs his extension with the Cowboys, he can expect to make close to $30 million per season, landing among the top-five highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

