Dak Prescott dares Dallas Mavericks to ‘put more pressure’ on Cowboys

Dak Prescott isn’t avoiding the noise. He knows the Dallas Cowboys have won just two playoff games and have yet to advance to the Conference Championship since joining the team in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars are both in their conference finals in the NBA and NHL. Not to mention, the Texas Rangers are MLB’s reigning World Series champions. So what’s Dallas’ problem?

But Prescott isn’t jealous of his fellow local teams’ success. Instead, he pushes them to go further, he wants even more pressure to be placed on the Cowboys to win a Super Bowl.

“It’s not jealousy, but it fires you up. I want it for them. Go win it. Rangers did it. Other two go do it. Put more f—ing pressure on us.” Dak Prescott on seeing other Dallas teams succeed

Prescott will get his chance to live up to that pressure later this fall when the Cowboys kick off their season on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on September 8th. Last year, the Cowboys couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, with a 40-0 blowout over the New York Giants in their regular season opener.

It wasn’t the only time the Cowboys dominated their opponent by 20 or more points, where they often looked like one of, if not the best team in the NFL. Yet, it didn’t lead to more success when the playoffs began, ending with a disappointing 48-32 loss to a surging Green Bay Packers team with Jordan Love in his first season as a starting quarterback.

While we don’t know the fate of the Stars or Mavericks just yet, Prescott seems to be rooting for chaos in Dallas, even if it means raising expectations even higher for a Cowboys team that already enters the season with Super Bowl or bust aspirations.

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season, but they once again have strong odds to break that streak in February. Maybe they just need to see the Mavericks and Stars get the job done first.

