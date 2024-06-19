Unfortunate Zach Wilson update heading into Denver Broncos training camp

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos acquired former New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson for a mere swap of late-round selections ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

By looking at the trade and Wilson’s performance during a disaster class of a three-year run in Jersey, it didn’t seem like the Broncos were expecting much from the former No. 2 pick.

Once Denver exhausted a first-round pick on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, that was magnified further.

With Denver having just wrapped up mandatory minicamp, we’re hearing some disturbing reports about Wilson’s status in Mile High.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reports that Wilson has some ground to make up in order to be the No. 2 quarterback over veteran journeyman Jarrett Stidham. Others share the same opinion.

Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks

Is Zach Wilson in danger of not making the Denver Broncos’ roster?

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It’s obviously way too early to tell. But given his body of work with the Jets and these two reports, one has to conclude it’s a possibility.

Wilson started 33 games in three seasons in Jersey, posting a combined 12-21 record. He threw 23 touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions while averaging 185 yards per game. This has the former BYU star as one of the biggest NFL Draft busts in recent memory.

As for Denver’s other quarterbacks, Nix is seemingly the starter right now. Head coach Sean Payton has spoken glowingly of him.

“No, it’s been exactly what we saw,” Payton told reporters back in May. “The only thing that I can think about that I was a little bit surprised is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected. But nothing in the last two days. He’s doing well.”

Stidham could also have the upper-hand given that he saw action in three games for the Broncos a season ago. If Denver opts for just two signal callers on its 53-man roster, Zach Wilson could indeed be the odd-man out.