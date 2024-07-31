DJ Moore scores points with Chicago Bears fans, admits goal was always to sign a team-friendly contract extension

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears locked up receiver DJ Moore to a new four-year deal on Wednesday. And it seems the talented pass catchers had no intention of fleecing the team for the most money possible.

Over his first six seasons in the league, DJ Moore has quietly become one of the more reliable receivers in the game. Despite working with six different quarterbacks during his career, he has posted 1,100 or more receiving yards four times. And peaked with 1,364 yards last season.

His strong showing as one of the Bears’ top weapons on offense showed the trade to acquire him from the Carolina Panthers a year ago was a stroke of genius. And it also helped him earn the four-year, $110 million extension he received on Wednesday.

What makes DJ Moore’s new contract interesting is while he landed $82.6 million guaranteed, his $27.5 million average rate isn’t that bad. Over the last year, several other elite receivers scored contracts that netted them $30 million or more per season. However, Moore claimed today he was never trying to break the bank in a new deal with Chicago.

DJ Moore contract: 4 years, $110 million

“They’ve all been breaking new heights, going to 35 [million], but I wasn’t really in that mindset to go to the top-top. I was just like, What’s a good number? Let’s go from there,” Moore said following the news of his new contract [h/t Pro Football Talk].

“Security. The guaranteed money was awesome. That was the main part I loved out of the whole thing,” he said.

The Chicago Bears begin their preseason schedule on Thursday night as part of the Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans.

