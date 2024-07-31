Matthew Judon drama continues at Patriots training camp: 5 trade landing spots for disgruntled star, including the Lions and Bears

New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon has let his frustration over a contract extension be known. Leaving the door open for a potential trade out of town before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Over the last five seasons, four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the league. While a torn bicep limited him to just four games in 2023, there is no denying the impending free agent is due a pay bump.

Yet he and the team don’t seem anywhere close to a deal to lock him up long-term. Unsurprisingly, the 31-year-old is not happy and it led to an uncomfortable moment at practice Monday where he and head coach Jerod Mayo seemed to get into a shouting match. On Tuesday, he followed that up by skipping practice in what is being reported as a full-on holdout.

If the Patriots and Matthew Judon can’t mend fences between now and Week 1, here are five teams that could give New England a call about a potential trade in the weeks ahead.