Matthew Judon drama continues at Patriots training camp: 5 trade landing spots for disgruntled star, including the Lions and Bears

New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon has let his frustration over a contract extension be known. Leaving the door open for a potential trade out of town before the start of the 2024 NFL season.
Over the last five seasons, four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the league. While a torn bicep limited him to just four games in 2023, there is no denying the impending free agent is due a pay bump.
Yet he and the team don’t seem anywhere close to a deal to lock him up long-term. Unsurprisingly, the 31-year-old is not happy and it led to an uncomfortable moment at practice Monday where he and head coach Jerod Mayo seemed to get into a shouting match. On Tuesday, he followed that up by skipping practice in what is being reported as a full-on holdout.
If the Patriots and Matthew Judon can’t mend fences between now and Week 1, here are five teams that could give New England a call about a potential trade in the weeks ahead.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are on the cusp of their first Super Bowl title. There is no denying the power of their offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff. However, the defense remains their weakness. Despite improving last season. Even as a rental, Judon could be the missing piece in making the defense just as formidable as the offense in 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a playoff-caliber team. However, they are still several impact pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender. Judon being added to a linebacking crew that features Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Foyesade Oluokun seems utterly terrifying and could make them a serious team to reckon with in the AFC.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals should be better this season with Kyler Murray ready to rock in Week 1. With the offense having promise in 2024, the defense needs similar help. Matthew Judon is the kind of player the Cards badly lacked last season with Dennis Gardeck leading them in sacks with just six. If they want to contend for a playoff spot this year they have to consider acquiring the four-time Pro Bowler.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are hoping to make some noise in their first season under new owner Josh Harris and head coach Dan Quinn. They moved two of their best pass rushers, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, last season. And they really need to fill that void in 2024. Targeting a trade for Matthew Judon would make a lot of sense. Plus they may be a team willing to give him a new contract in a trade.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are another team that might be interested in targeting a blockbuster trade for Matthew Judon. They have some solid pieces on defense like TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. But they lack a legitimate pass rusher that opposing offenses need to worry about. Judon would check off a lot of boxes for the Bears.
Matthew Judon Trade Prediction
Chances are the Patriots and Judon work on their issues and the edge rusher is back in camp this summer. However, if they can solve their differences, a trade to the Lions seems likely before the start of the season.