New England Patriots drama? Matthew Judon exchanges words with Jerod Mayo before leaving practice

The New England Patriots might have some drama on their hands with training camp upon us. Star edge rusher Matthew Judon is not happy about his current contract and has been a “hold in” from the early days of the summer session.

This seemed to come to a head during practice on Monday, with Judon and new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo exchanging words.

The scene was not great from the site of Patriots training camp in Foxborough. Check it out.

Jerod Mayo appears to exchange some words with Matthew Judon who is not participating in practice today. Judon seen exiting the field after their conversation 👀 pic.twitter.com/BJvP64tnpS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 29, 2024

As you can see, Judon and Mayo had some words for one another before the former decided on leaving the practice field.

“I don’t want to be the villain, I don’t want to be the bad guy. But it’s like shoot bro, help me out, we got the most cap in the league right now,” Matthew Judon said recently. “I wrote out my own contract. They just ain’t respond yet.”

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon unhappy with contract

Judon, 31, is playing under a four-year, $54.5 million deal he signed with the Patriots back in 2021. He had agreed to an extension ahead of the 2023 season. But the edge rusher is obviously not happy about his current contract.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon missed all but four games a season ago due to a torn lower bicep muscle. Prior to that injury, he had been among the most consistent pass rushers in the game.

Back in 2022, Judon recorded 28 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks. He’s registered double-digit sacks twice since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State.

This is certainly something worth watching as Mayo goes through his first training camp replacing Bill Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach.