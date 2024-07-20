Detroit Lions may be punished for hiding Amon-Ra St. Brown injury

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year, NFL fans witnessed a breakout year by the Detroit Lions that saw them tie their franchise record for the most wins in a single season with a 12-5 mark. This placed the Lions in the spotlight, and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s career year couldn’t have come at a better time.

St. Brown was one of five pass-catchers featured on Netflix’s Receiver series, providing access to unforeseen behind-the-scenes action. This included the many injuries receivers deal with on a day-to-day basis. But for the Lions, it could get them in trouble with the NFL.

Related: See where Jared Goff lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings

Netflix revealed Detroit Lions concealed Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury

One of the moments from the Receiver series included a part that NFL fans didn’t previously know about. The fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a serious injury in Week 3. Remember, all injuries, big or little, must be reported on each team’s weekly injury report.

Yet, the Detroit Lions failed to comply with the NFL’s rules. Thanks to Netflix, we learned that St. Brown did suffer a Week 3 oblique injury, but it was never reported before the Lions’ Week 4 matchup. That’s a no-no in the NFL’s eyes.

St. Brown missed Week 5’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but now some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, are wondering if the Lions will face NFL discipline.

“The question now becomes whether the league will drench the Lions with some belated scrutiny, given that St. Brown clearly was injured (he missed the next game because of it) and the Lions failed to disclose it prior to Week 4. The issue easily could have been avoided in the editing of the episode. They didn’t need to include the fact that the injury originally happened in Week 3. But they did. Now, the league has to deal with it. Or not. Either way, the situation proves yet again that the injury reports are far from effective and inside information is rampant.” PFT’s Mike Florio on possible Detroit Lions discipline

Chances are, the Lions will escape punishment. Even if they were disciplined, it likely wouldn’t amount to anything more than a sizable fine that wouldn’t hurt them in any way.

Related: NFL insider reveals 5 Brandon Aiyuk trade destinations to watch, including Detroit Lions