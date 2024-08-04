San Francisco 49ers contract talks with Brandon Aiyuk ‘sticky’

The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk were in contract talks throughout the offseason. Things seemingly didn’t go in a great direction, leading to the former first-round pick holding out from mandatory minicamp. He’s also holding in from training camp.
Aiyuk, 26, also requested a trade from the 49ers as he seeks a lucrative long-term contract. Heading into Week 1 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, there are not a lot of positives to report on this end.
“The situation has gotten really sticky. The receiver market ballooning into the $30 million neighborhood has complicated talks,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend. “The 49ers have not shown a willingness to pay Aiyuk what he thinks he’s worth, and negotiations hadn’t intensified lately, last I had checked.”
It had been noted that Aiyuk is looking for a deal similar to the four-year, $120 million contract extension Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions this past spring.
Contract talks between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are complicated
The backdrop here is real. San Francisco has some of the highest-paid players at their respective positions in the NFL.
That includes Nick Bosa ($34 million per season), Deebo Samuel ($23.85 million), Trent Williams ($23 million), Javon Hargrave ($21 million), Fred Warner ($19 million), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) and George Kittle ($15 million).
Williams is currently a holdout from camp. He’s seeking more money after other star left tackles received huge deals recently. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy will become the highest-paid player in NFL history next offseason.
The NFL is hard-capped. Paying Aiyuk north of $30 million per season might not be reasonable for the 49ers from a financial prespective. Hence, why things are complicated on this front.