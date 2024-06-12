San Francisco 49ers news: Front office reportedly gave Brandon Aiyuk lowball contract extension offer recently

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims to reveal the latest offer from the San Francisco 49ers to star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and it seems like the organization is trying to get him on a discount rate.

There was a time when running backs and offensive linemen were some of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, when the league switched to a pass-first style, outside of the absurd sums that quarterbacks make, wide receivers are now some of the richest athletes in the sport.

There is no more proof of that than some of the massive deals handed out to pass catchers over the last couple of years. Since 2022, Tyreek Hill ($30 million), Davante Adams ($28 million), Justin Jefferson ($35 million), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) have landed some huge contracts with monster annual averages. Furthermore, the 49ers gave veteran star Deebo Samuel a new pact last year that nets him over $23 million yearly.

Now, after a pair of Pro-Bowl-level seasons, Brandon Aiyuk is looking to get paid before he hits NFL free agency next year. However, it seems like talks between him and San Francisco have generated little progress. And now a new report may reveal how far the team and receiver are apart on a new yearly rate for the 26-year-old.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 17.9 yards per catch, 7 touchdowns

During a recent appearance on KNBR 680’s “Papa & Lund” show, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver claimed the latest offer from the team was in the range of $26 million per season. Obviously, that is well below what Jefferson will make, but is surprisingly lower than St. Brown.

While Aiyuk has not earned Pro Bowl honors yet, he’s gotten better every single season of his four-year career and posted a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and 17.9 yards per catch last season. He is one of the sport’s fastest-rising receivers and will draw interest from a huge amount of teams in a trade or free agency.

Considering the going rate for elite receivers, something closer to $30 million is probably the range Aiyuk should be at in the years ahead, like it or not.