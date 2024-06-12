New York Jets insider claims Haason Reddick broke a post-trade promise to team with offseason holdout

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims that Haason Reddick’s holdout from New York Jets’ offseason training activities was unexpected by the organization after making a promise to attend.

Compared to last year, things are far quieter around the Jets organization. Aaron Rodgers has already been on the roster for a year, there aren’t stories about the organization bringing in some of his pals, and the team’s 7-10 finish in 2023 has also diminished some of the hype around the roster.

While it seemed like Jets OTAs would come and go without much noise this year, that quickly changed when it became clear that big offseason trade acquisition Haason Reddick would not appear and may not show for any training before the 2024 season until he gets a new contract.

However, that was a huge shift from what he and the organization apparently agreed to after he was added to the roster in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. On Tuesday, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes claimed Reddick agreed not to hold out despite dissatisfaction with his current contract being the reason he was traded from Philly.

Haason Reddick stats (2023): 11.0 sacks, 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits

“[The Jets] directly communicated that while adjustments could be discussed, there would not be an extension. Reddick would play out the deal, and if his sack production continued, he’d receive the salary he coveted as a free agent after 2024,” Hughes wrote. “The two sides would reassess after the season if Reddick wanted to continue to play for the Jets. Reddick was on board. He had a tremendous visit with the team when he showed up to take his physical and finalize the trade from Philadelphia.

“Additional sources informed SNY that Reddick told members of the team he would be in attendance for the offseason program (including organized team activities) and minicamp on his current contract. Then, something changed.”

Hughes claimed that the two-time Pro Bowler is likely looking for a deal close to the $28 million annual average that other elite pass rushers like Brian Burns and Nick Bosa recently received. Reddick’s 50.5 sacks since 2020 is the fourth most in the NFL.