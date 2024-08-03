Ranking the 10 best rookie seasons in NFL history, including C.J. Stroud

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

For over a century, there have been many breakthrough rookie seasons in NFL history from the likes of quarterbacks Cam Newton in 2011 and Justin Herbert in 2020, to wide receiver Randy Moss in 1998. This year’s rookie class is headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams, drafted number one overall by the Chicago Bears who many people believe has the potential to be a superstar in the NFL. Here, we rank the 10 best rookie seasons in NFL history in anticipation of another great season. Related: Ranking 2024-25 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

10. Gayle Sayers (1985)

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Gale Sayers was nicknamed The Kansas Comet for his blazing speed and being a running back out of the University of Kansas. He became one of the best running backs in NFL history. In his rookie season, Sayers led the NFL in total touchdowns with 22. He also had 2,272 all-purpose yards (punt/kick return and receiving yards). He would win NFL Rookie of the Year in 1965 on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

9. Patrick Peterson (2011)

Credit: Patrick Breen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Patrick Peterson has been a menace on defense during his career. But especially his rookie year. The fifth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 made an immediate impact on the team in more ways than one. He had two interceptions and quickly became a shutdown cornerback. But he was more deadly on special teams. He had four punt returns for touchdowns and 699 return yards, both of which led the NFL. A stellar rookie season. Read more: Ranking the 10 worst NFL head coaches right now

8. Ja’Marr Chase (2021)

Credit: Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase comes in at number eight on the list. The number five overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from LSU had one of the great seasons for any receiver, rookie or not in NFL history. He made an instant impact for the Bengals’ offense to complete the trio of fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins and his former teammate at LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow. Chase set an all-time rookie record for most yards with 1,455 to go along with 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

7. Dick “Night Train” Lane (1952)

Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Lane was well ahead of his time as a rookie cornerback in 1952. He’s on this list because he set not only a rookie record, but also an NFL single-season record for most interceptions. He had 14. That is correct, 14! Granted, the league only played 14 games back then. But it cannot be ignored how revolutionary this man was on the defensive side of the ball. The next closest defensive player who nearly broke the record was Lester Hayes back in 1980 who had 13 interceptions with the Raiders. Related: 10 NFL teams that will disappoint in 2024

6. Devin Hester (2006)

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Hester became the greatest kick returner of all time over the course of his eight year career. He hit the ground running his rookie season. He set the rookie record for most return touchdowns in a season with five. However, there was one moment that he was most remembered for. He made history for being the first kick returner to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl history. Hester would have 20 total kick return touchdowns (14 punt, 7 kickoff). It led to a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2024.

5. Cam Newton (2011)

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He took the league by storm 13 years ago with his athleticism and his passing ability. He set a then-record for passing yards with 4,051 and threw 21 touchdowns. Newton became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 400 yards passing in his first two career starts. However, where he set himself apart was his ability to be a quarterback who could run. He had 706 rushing yards and set the all-time record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14. He was a unanimous choice for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011. Related: 2024 NFL quarterback rankings

4. C.J. Stroud (2023)

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud had the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history in 2023. He was drafted second overall by the Houston Texans and he turned the team from one of the league’s worst into a championship caliber threat. Last year, he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions while completing 64% of his passes. This young man led the NFL in passing yards per game, 274. Stroud won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year. The sky is the limit for him moving forward. He certainly belongs on the all-time list of greatest rookie seasons.

3. Lawrence Taylor (1981)

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Formere New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor wreaked havoc on the NFL in 1981 as a rookie. He became the only defensive player in NFL history to win both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Although his individual stats were not necessarily eye popping only having 9.5 sacks, his impact was felt all over the field during games. The Giants ranked third in scoring defense in 1981. Read more: 10 worst NFL starting quarterbacks right now

2. Randy Moss (1998)

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Randy Moss was a generational talent in 1998. And when he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 17th overall pick, it paid dividends. He would be paired with Cris Carter to form one of the greatest wide receiver duos in NFL history. As a rookie, Moss set the rookie record for receiving touchdowns with 17 to go along with 1,313 yards and 69 receptions.

Eric Dickerson (1983)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports