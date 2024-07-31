New York Jets star, Aaron Rodgers find best way to move on after public spat

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After two days of public arguments and on-field issues, Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson found the best way to move past their differences at New York Jets training camp Wednesday.

Rodgers and Wilson connected on three touchdown passes during team drills, part of an excellent showing by the Jets offense against their elite defense. That was in stark contrast to the previous two days in pads when the defense manhandled the mistake-prone Jets offense. That’s what prompted some animated sideline conversations between the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and New York’s stud receiver.

“He’s vocalizing he’s pissed off,” Wilson explained about the incidents with Rodgers after poor execution by the Jets offense Monday and Tuesday. “I know when we’re getting our ass beat, I’m pissed off. I may not vocalize it that way to the guys … but it’s a mutual feeling. I’m glad he said something. It’s not personal and I don’t think anyone in this building takes it that way. This is our leader and he’s not happy with what we’re doing. It’s a good reminder.”

Things appeared to heat up earlier in the week when Rodgers and Wilson completely miscommunicated on a pass route which ended a frustrating showing by the Jets offense. Rodgers downplayed the exchange that was caught on video and posted on social media.

“I love a good back and forth,” Rodgers said Wednesday, and later added, “‘G’ and I got a great relationship. … Those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are. But there’s usually a smile on our face afterwards. Well, at least one of us!”

"Those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there's usually a smile on our face afterwards. At least one of us."



Aaron Rodgers discusses his conversations with Garrett Wilson at Jets practice: pic.twitter.com/WabMvpyOjx — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2024

Related: Jets insider claims Hassan Reddick drama won’t mirror Chris Jones issues with Chiefs in 2023

Aaron Rodgers setting high standard for Jets

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers could afford to joke Wednesday. According to reports, the 40-year-old completed nine of 11 passes and threw six TD passes against the vaunted Jets defense, with Wilson, rookie receiver Malachi Corley and running back Breece Hall among the standouts.

Aaron Rodgers finds Garrett Wilson for a TD during red zone drills at practice today 🎯#Jets | 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/d0EafVb0Nu — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 31, 2024

Earlier in the week the issues on the Jets offense were a reminder of how ugly things looked last season with Zach Wilson at quarterback after Rodgers sustained a ruptured Achilles four plays into his Jets debut. There weas plenty of miscommunication between Rodgers and the receivers, some terrible shotgun snaps by center Joe Tippmann, a dropped pass by Allen Lazard that led to an interception and more sloppiness than a perfectionist like Rodgers could handle.

“The expectation and standard is high,” Jets coach Robert Saleh explained. “As a quarterback, he’s trying to operate at a certain level of efficiency, which means people around him need to be efficient at the same level. When he’s not feeling that as that group’s leader and voice, he voices his opinion.”

So, Rodgers popped off some Monday and Tuesday. And Wilson wasn’t the only target, as Tippmann can attest. In fact, Wilson might just be the only one with enough gravitas to jaw with the QB legend.

The third-year pro somehow surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two NFL seasons, despite facing consistent double teams and playing with marginal quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Mike White, Chris Streveler and Tim Boyle.

Wilson had 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three TDs last season after he earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 when he caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.