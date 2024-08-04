NFL insider suggests Russell Wilson could make surprising request from Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson’s early tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers hasn’t gone according to plan. The former Super Bowl winner has battled a calf injury that reportedly occurred after pushing a blocking sled typically reserved for bigger, bulkier positions.

For Pittsburgh, they can at least take solace in the fact that their 35-year-old QB is under contract for a very reasonable rate, at the veteran minimum salary.

Russell Wilson’s contract: $1.2 million salary in 2024

However, Wilson’s absence has only allowed Justin Fields to state his case for why he should be the Steelers’ starting QB. The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is still just 25, and his ability to make plays with his legs is a true weapon.

Due to Wilson’s injury, Fields is seemingly the frontrunner to win the Steelers’ starting job. So, what does that mean for the nine-time Pro Bowl QB?

Related: NFL predictions 2024: Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams, playoff projections

NFL insider suggests Russell Wilson could demand a trade or ask to be cut

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, if the Pittsburgh Steelers name Justin Fields as their starting quarterback for Week 1, it could spell the end of Russell Wilson’s time with the team.

“What if Fields does win the job? The Steelers are only paying Wilson a league-minimum $1.21 million for this season. His former team, the Broncos, are paying the rest of his guaranteed $39 million salary. If Fields is named the Week 1 starter, would Wilson remain as a backup? It’s conceivable he’d ask the Steelers to cut or trade him. Wilson’s contract with Pittsburgh includes a no-trade clause, which would give him some control over where he went if the team did move him. But if he can’t beat out Fields for the job, you have to wonder whether the Steelers would be able to get anything of value for him in a deal anyway.” Dan Graziano

If Fields really does win the job, it shouldn’t shock anyone if Wilson demands to either be traded or released. He’s not getting any younger, and Wilson is eager to prove to the Broncos they made a mistake by being willing to cut him loose, all while paying him $39 million just to be off the team.

There’s always another QB-needy team eager to take a chance on a player with a high upside. Even though Wilson will admit his time in Denver could have gone better, he’s still an above-average QB who may even be elite in the right situation.

However, Graziano later admits that it’s far too early to jump to any conclusions on who will emerge as the Steelers’ starting QB just yet. At the very least, at least Fields is getting valuable reps in case he’s asked to play a featured role.

Related: See where Russell Wilson lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings