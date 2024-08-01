Tampa Bay Buccaneers make Tristan Wirfs NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman of all-time

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has a new highest-paid offensive lineman. Tristan Wirfs was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The keyword there is was.

Early on Thursday morning, the Buccaneers agreed to sign Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million contract. The contract pays Wirfs $88 million in guaranteed money.

Wirfs is just 25 years old. Yet, he still has a lifetime of achievements. After beginning his career by blocking for Tom Brady as the Bucs’ right tackle, Wirfs has since seamlessly made the transition to left tackle, protecting Baker Mayfield’s blindside.

You will often hear about the difference between playing right tackle and left tackle.



For some players, the switch can be a really tall task.



Wirfs has effortlessly moved from right tackle to left tackle and been an All Pro on both sides.



In that time, just four seasons, Wirfs has reached three Pro Bowls, earned one All-Pro honor, and has a Super Bowl ring. Now, he’s the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, earning an annual average value of $28.12 million.

He had been set to make $18.24 million in 2024, the final year of his contract. But Wirfs is now tied to Tampa Bay through the 2029 season. It’s safe to say, the 13th overall pick in 2020 has more than lived up to his draft status, and now Tampa Bay is rewarding him in a big way.

