NBA Playoffs: 10 winners and losers from Monday’s action, including Jamal Murray

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs continued on Monday with a doubleheader on TNT. The New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers to open their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. In what was a hard-fought game between the two rivals, New York came out on top by the score of 121-117. Jalen Brunson dominated in the fourth quarter. The late game saw the Minnesota Timberwolves attempt to take a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Minnesota completely controlled the game, winning by the score of 106-80. Here is a look at the 10 biggest winners and losers from Monday’s action in the NBA Playoffs. Related: Predictions for the NBA Playoffs and Finals

Winner: Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the Villanova trio for the Knicks that dominated last round, Hart was back up to his old tricks in Game 1 against Indiana. As has been the case this entire season, Hart’s all-around game played a huge role in New York’s 121-117 win. The wing hit on 9-of-13 from the field, scoring 24 points. Hart added 13 rebounds and eight assists in what was another brilliant outing. As underrated as they come, Hart is turning into a legitimate star in the NBA Playoffs. That’s for sure.

Loser: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Murray just didn’t have it in Game 2 of their series against Minnesota Monday night. Pretty much from the get, it became clear that this wasn’t going to be his game. Murray connected on just 3-of-18 from the field, scoring eight points. While he did add 13 rebounds, turning the ball over four times was also not a great look. In reality, Murray was vastly outplayed by the ‘Wolves guard combo of Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards. Related: 10 most overrated NBA players right now

Winner: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards might not be interested in the Michael Jordan comparison. But the dude continues to look the part. He scored 43 points to help defeat Denver in Game 1 to open the second round of the NBA Playoffs. While Edwards was not scoring at the same clip Monday night, his all-around game was elite. The guard hit on 11-of-17 from the field, scoring 27 points. He also added seven assists in playing the role of distributor throughout the 26-point win. Edwards has morphed into a legitimate star and he now has Minnesota up 2-0 in the series heading home for Game 3. Related: Unhinged Jamal Murray throws heat back during Nuggets Game 2 loss to Timberwolves

Loser: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his Pacers coming out on top in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Haliburton did not have the best series. The All-Star guard averaged just 16.0 points on 44% shooting. Indiana knows its star needs to step up big time if the team is going to pull off an upset over the Knicks. That did not happen Game 1 Monday night. He scored just six points on 2-of-6 shooting, turning the ball over three times in the process. Indiana was minus-12 in Haliburton’s 36 minutes of action. That’s simply not going to cut it. Period. Related: 10 greatest players in the history of the NBA Playoffs

Winner: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

With Rudy Gobert out of action Monday evening, KAT knew that he had to step up if the Timberwolves were going to go up 2-0 in the series. That’s exactly what he did in outplaying Nikola Jokic. Towns scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also addeed 12 rebounds in what was a great all-around performance. A clear sign that Towns made a major impact is the fact that Minnesota was plus-21 in Towns’ 36 minutes of action. Elite-level stuff.

Loser: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not too often that this former NBA MVP is outplayed. We saw that take hold against Towns and the Timberwolves Monday night. Jokic did score 16 points with 16 rebounds and eight assists. But giving him credit is more about box score scouting than anything else. He turned the ball over four times, hit on just five shots. Denver was also minus-16 in Jokic’s 39 minutes of action. That never happens. And in reality, it has the defending champs on the brink heading into Game 3 in Minnesota. Related: 10 highest-scoring performances in the history of the NBA Playoffs

Winner: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson. NBA Playoff history. That’s the talk of the Association after he dropped 43 points in Monday’s win over the Pacers. That included a whopping 21 points in the fourth quarter as New York was able to open the series with a win. This represents the fourth consecutive game that Brunson has dropped at least 40 points. The last player to do this was the legendary Michael Jordan all the way back in 1993. Brunson added six rebounds and six assists while shooting 14-of-26 from the field. A star is being born in the Big Apple. Monday’s performance is just the latest example.

Loser: Denver Nuggets bench

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Justin Holiday (13 points, 4-of-6 shooting), the Nuggets’ bench was an absolute disaster on Monday. Before garbage time hit, the rest of Denver’s bench scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting. Taking on a deep Minnesota team, this just isn’t going to cut it. Whether it’s Christian Braun or someone else, a player on the Nuggets’ second unit must step up if they are going to make this a series.

Winner: Donte Divincenzo, New York Knicks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Divincenzo came up big multiple times during the first round of the NBA Playoffs. That included dropping 23 points in a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Villanova product continued this in Game 1 against Indiana, scoring 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. That included hitting five big three pointers, two of which came with everything on the line in the fourth quarter. Divincenzo isn’t afraid to shoot. He has no hesitation. What we saw as New York opened the conference semifinals with a win magnified this to a T. Related: 10 bold predictions for the second round of the NBA Playoffs

Loser: Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports