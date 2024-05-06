New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson joins Michael Jordan in elite NBA Playoff company

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson entered Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday against the Indiana Pacers playing absolutely great basketball.

The NBA MVP candidate averaged 35.3 points in New York’s first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers. That included scoring 40-plus points in each of the past three games.

Taking on Indiana inside Madison Square Garden Monday evening, Brunson was up to his old tricks. He went for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting, adding six rebounds and six assists in a dramatic 121-117 series-opening win.

The dude was absolutely on one.

Four consecutive 40-point games in the NBA Playoffs? That’s absolutely insane.

Jalen Brunson, Michael Jordan and NBA Playoff dominance

Per the Knicks’ PR department, Brunson is now just the fifth player in playoff history with five consecutive games of 30-plus points and five-plus assists. He joins an elite list that includes Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

He’s also just the fourth player with 40-plus points in four consecutive playoff games. Michael Jordan (1993) was the last to accomplish this feat. Former Knicks star Bernard King also had four consecutive such games back in 1984. Meanwhile, Jerry West holds the all-time list with six consecutive games of 40-plus points back in 1965.

