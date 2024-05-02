10 greatest Kentucky Derby winners of all time, including Affirmed and Secretariat

Credit: Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is this year and the race is building up to be a great one. With Fierceness, the favored colt in the sesquicentennial run for the roses at Churchill Downs, another pool of thoroughbreds chases immortality. With the first leg of racing’s Triple Crown about to post, let’s look back at the 10 best horses of all time who won the Kentucky Derby. It reads like a whos-who of horse racing royalty.

10. Gallant Fox (1930)

In 1930, a horse named Gallant Fox, fondly called "The Fox," triumphed at the Kentucky Derby as part of his journey towards winning the Triple Crown. He became only the second horse to achieve this prestigious feat, with his standout performance at the Derby being praised for its clever tactics and skillful execution. With jockey Earl Sande guiding him, Gallant Fox demonstrated his mastery in dictating the race's tempo, leaving a lasting mark on the legacy of Derby champions.

9. Mine That Bird (2009)

Mine That Bird's victory in the 2009 Kentucky Derby is one of the most surprising upsets in the history of the race. A 50-1 longshot, he trailed the field before making a stunning late charge along the rail to win by six ¾ lengths. This gelding's remarkable finish remains a standout moment, demonstrating that in the Derby, anything can happen. Although his later career didn't match this high point, Mine That Bird's Derby win continues to inspire underdogs.

8. War Admiral (1937)

War Admiral, who won the Derby in 1937 and was crowned the Triple Crown champion the same year, was famous for his spirited nature and strong competitive drive. He was born to the renowned Man o' War. Though he was smaller in size compared to his father, he possessed equal strength and determination. His victory at the Derby marked an exceptional year as a three-year-old, during which he triumphed in eight out of nine races, establishing himself as an iconic figure in the world of horse racing.

7. Whirlaway (1941)

Whirlaway, fondly called "Mr. Longtail" due to his exceptionally long tail, is renowned for clinching the 1941 Derby and achieving the Triple Crown. His Derby triumph was distinguished by a remarkable come-from-behind win, displaying his propensity to finish strong. Whirlaway's unpredictable demeanor included a tendency to drift towards the outer edge of the track, yet his speed and endurance ultimately crowned him as a champion.

6. Seattle Slew (1977)

5. Citation (1948)

In 1948, Citation, a Triple Crown champion, showcased his prowess at the Kentucky Derby by winning the race amidst his astounding streak of 16 consecutive victories. Renowned for his unwavering performance and adaptability, Citation exemplified top-tier excellence in thoroughbred racing, demonstrating versatility across various tracks and distances. With an impressive tally of 32 victories out of 45 races throughout his career, Citation's legacy stands as a remarkable feat in horse racing history.

4. Count Fleet (1943)

Count Fleet swept the Triple Crown in 1943 with a commanding 3-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. He won an astounding 16 of his 21 career starts. His Derby performance was a precursor to one of the most dominant Belmont Stakes wins by an incredible 25 lengths. Count Fleet's influence endured through his successful offspring in the breeding shed.

3. Assault (1946)

Known as the "Club-Footed Comet," Assault overcame a hoof deformity to win the Triple Crown, starting with the Kentucky Derby in 1946. His triumph is a tale of resilience and determination, as he defied his physical limitations to beat his competitors convincingly. Assault's Derby win was marked by a decisive move in the final stretch, as he outlasted the field to claim victory. He's also the only Texas-bred horse ever to win the Kentucky Derby.

2. Affirmed (1978)

