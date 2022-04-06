Kentucky Derby 2022: Everything you need to know

Credit: USA Today Network

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious yearly events in all of horse racing. The grand race features the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world as they take to the track at Churchill Downs to decide the first leg of the distinguished triple crown series of races.

The Derby brings forth some seriously unique fashion and some of the wildest hats you’ve ever seen, elite horse trainers, celebrities, and bettors. It is a true American happening each spring. Here is everything you need to know before tuning in to the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The annual racing tradition takes place on the first Saturday in May, at Churchill Downs Racecourse in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2022, the race will happen on May 7. The very first Kentucky Derby took place all the way back in 1875. Over 10,000 spectators and race enthusiasts watched Aristides win the inaugural version of what would eventually be known as the Kentucky Derby.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The 148th Kentucky Derby event officially kicks at 10:30 AM ET with the first race of the day. The complete slate of duels features 14 different races and goes all the way to 8:30 PM ET. However, “the most exciting two minutes in sports” and the business everyone will be tuning in for goes down at 6:57 PM ET.

What channel can I watch the Kentucky Derby 2022 on?

The earliest coverage for the Derby begins before the fourth race at 12 PM ET on NBC Sports. The core coverage of the biggest and best races starts before the eighth race at 2:30 PM ET on NBC.

How long is the Kentucky Derby race?

The Churchill Downs racecourse, where the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will battle, stretches for one and a quarter miles in circumference. In total, it should take just over two and a half minutes to find out who is the 2022 Derby winner.

How can you bet on the winner of the Derby?

The Kentucky Derby features 20 horses, and this year’s group includes awesomely named creatures like Epicenter, Simplification, Smile Happy, Morello, and Japanese horse Crown Pride. Currently, Epicenter is the favorite at 7-1, while Forbidden Kingdom is the next likeliest to win the race with 10-1 odds.

You can place your bets on any of the horses involved in the race here.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2021?

The 2021 edition of the race was one of its most controversial ever. After over two minutes of wild and furious racing, legendary trainer and Hall-of-Famer Bob Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit was the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby. Unfortunately, in a post-race drug test, Medina Spirit tested positive for the drug betamethasone.

Historically, the drug is used to treat pain and inflammation in horses, however, it is banned from being used on race day. Medina Spirit — which surprisingly died in December — was disqualified and stripped of the 2021 title. Also, Baffert was suspended for two years from competing at Churchill Downs.

How much do Kentucky Derby tickets cost?

You can purchase tickets to the first installment of the 2022 triple crown trilogy of races directly from the Kentucky Derby’s official site here. General admission tickets can range between $75 and $85. If you want a true experience and have deep pockets to do so, tickets for all-inclusive box seating costs upwards of $1000, while all-inclusive bleacher seats run as high as $7,000.