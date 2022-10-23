Lions running back D’Andre Swift won’t play against Cowboys

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

Swift, 23, was a limited participant in practice all week and has not played since injuring his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions (1-4) are coming off a bye week but Swift still needs more time.

Swift was off to a hot start, rushing for 231 yards at a clip of 8.6 yards per carry in the first three games with one touchdown. He also had eight catches for 77 yards and a score.

Jamaal Williams will continue as the starting running back in Swift’s place. Williams, 27, has rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns in five games (two starts).

Also inactive for the Lions on Sunday are cornerback Will Harris, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and defensive linemen Michael Brockers, Charles Harris and Demetrius Taylor.

The inactive players for the Cowboys (4-2) are quarterback Will Grier, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell and linebackers Jabril Cox and Devin Harper.

–Field Level Media